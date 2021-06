OAKLAND — Northern scored five runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth to defeat cross-county rival Southern 12-1 on the road Friday afternoon. Three Huskies had two hits out of the team’s 10, led by Jake Rush’s double and a triple. Logan Miller, Landon Broadwater and Mason Brennenman all finished with two RBIs. Miller belted a two-run double, Broadwater had a double and single and Brennenman had a double. Chance Ritchie had an RBI single.