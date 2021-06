With the pandemic making a mess of productions all across the television landscape last year, the TWD universe finds itself in a unique position. Currently, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are all in production at the same time- with TWD kicking off its 11th and final season with "Part 1" this August. But even with the production calendar being as compressed as it is, we were still pleasantly surprised to get a quick update on Fear TWD's seventh season from none other than Jenna Elfman (June Dorie). Surprising because the sixth season just wrapped up in an explosive way this past Sunday, but with the series set to return before the end of the year (we're thinking November) there's no time to waste. And from the sounds of things, the good vibes behind the cameras throughout Season 6 are continuing into the upcoming season (one that showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have confirmed will be set up in the same anthology-like format as the season that just ended).