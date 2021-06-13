Cancel
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff Monday To Honor Fallen Korean War Soldier’s Return To Iowa

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) to honor a fallen Iowa soldier’s return home. Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset June 14 as Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek of Sibley is laid to rest. Beek was killed in auction in late 1950 during the Korean war, but his remains were only recently identified after fifty-five boxes believed to contain the bodies of American servicemen were released by North Korea in 2018 following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Cpl. Beek will be buried with fully military honors by the Iowa National guard with graveside services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in George. The public is invited to attend. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, on displays in the Capitol Complex and at all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

