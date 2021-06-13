Cool Or Not Cool With Cool Kyle O'Reilly

Welcome to this review of WWE’s NXT: Takeover – In Your House 2021 event, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and we have the return of the classic Pay Per View name from the 1990s to help NXT in its quest to become 1996 World Wrestling Federation. Michael Hayes is here as Dok Hendrix for those of you who like seeing one of the top drawing wrestlers of the 80s melt into Pizza The Hut while Todd Pettengill is here to sell you a Shawn Michaels T-shirt that has his ass printed on the front. Asses and pizza people? How can you lose? Don’t forget not to complain about anything, because our lord and master Triple H has recently reminded us that we shouldn’t complain about anything. We don’t want to ruin things by trying to make them better when they have problems. Okay. I think we have a few winners on this card, so let’s get right to it.