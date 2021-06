Michelle Jackson has studied art and interior design since 1983. She has attended design school and worked as an artist/visual artist. It’s been an interesting time in home decor as HGTV has spurred the design trends and fads that most certainly have impacted the home decor market. As you look around your home, you may be wondering: What is next? Is last year's style going to hold up? Maybe you are feeling like your home is dated or just needs a refresher course. Today, we are going to discuss what’s in, what’s out, and how your personal style plays into it.