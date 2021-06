Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez celebrates her victory in the Women's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Eug 061021 Ncaa Tf 09. Carmela Cardama Baez finished second in the race back in 2019 and with the pandemic last season affecting everything from sports to entertainment, it was a long road back, “I was not able to go home till November last year. For me at the beginning was really hard. The situation in Spain was not good while my parents were in a lockdown was tough. ”