Los Lobos Return With "Native Sons" 7/30

DEAD FREAKS UNITE: Who are you? Where are you? How are you? Send us your name and (your email) address and we'll keep you informed. You are here and we are here and the Grateful Dead are once again ready to "blow your mind." Now available, the SKULL & ROSES (50TH ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION) 2CD set features the album’s original 11 tracks, newly remastered from the stereo analog master tapes by GRAMMY® Award winning engineer David Glasser using Plangent Process Speed Correction. It's topped off with more than an hour of previously unreleased live recordings taken from the much-requested July 2, 1971 performance at the Fillmore West, the band’s final performance at the historic San Francisco venue. Standouts include the 17-minute Pigpen spectacular “Good Lovin’,” an achingly beautiful take on Merle Haggard’s “Sing Me Back Home,” and a spell-binding version of “The Other One” that rivals the one captured on the original Side 2.