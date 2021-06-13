Cancel
Jennie Finch Preparing For Celebrity All-Star Softball Game By Pitching to 8-Year Olds

Jennie Finch / Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The MLB All-Star Game is a month away and they just released the names of the participants for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Among them, as usual, is American softball legend Jennie Finch. The gold medalist is preparing for that game by pitching to 8-year olds. Hardly seems fair!

I would love to hear about the differences in Finch's approaches when she's pitching to kids as opposed to celebrities like JoJo Siwa, DK Metcalf, and The Miz. Or how tempting it is to go full Big Buddy on the kids.

I'd also like to know if Finch and her team of 8 and under kids could beat a team of celebrities if Finch was pitching at full speed. I'm thinking yes and also wondering if that could replace the usual celebrity game.

Even at 40, there probably aren't many people outside the professional softball world who could handle Finch when she's on the mound.

If Celebrity Softball wants to have the renaissance that celebrity boxing is currently enjoying then Finch is going to need to start mowing down these celebs and these elementary schoolers.

