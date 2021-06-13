5 Special Things About Mahopac, New York

Every Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we kick off the work week by celebrating one lucky town with the Wolf hometown of the week. Each Monday we welcome one lucky Wolf listener on the air to give our "Wheel o' Towns" a spin and if it lands on the town you pick, we hook you up with a gift card that you can use to spend in the hometown of the week. This week our contestant picked Rhinebeck, Jess gave it a spin and it landed on Mahopac.