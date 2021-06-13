Cancel
Clayton, NC

Clayton Resident Falls Victim To Rental Scam

A Clayton resident was scammed after responding to an online home rental ad. The victim told police he lost several thousand dollars in the process. The 38 year-old man responded to an ad for a home for rent on Averasboro Drive in the Clayton city limits. Police Chief Greg Tart said the victim completed a rental contract and paid $5,025 through a cash app for the first and last month’s rent, security deposit, and pet deposit. All the communication was done electronically.

