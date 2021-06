RIVERHEAD, N.Y. – It only took 20 tries for Doug Coby to get the hang of things at Riverhead Raceway. One week removed from missing the Whelen Modified Tour’s stop at Oswego Speedway to compete in and win the inaugural Camping World SRX Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway, Coby got back to his winning ways with relative ease, leading 149 of 200 laps Sunday en route to the Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 victory, his second win of the season and second in a row at the quarter-mile track.