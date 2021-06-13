Cancel
Lonesome River Band announces new album, Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluegrass songs about bluegrass seem to be turning up everywhere these days, but while there are plenty of single songs name-checking the music’s pioneers and all-star collaborative albums honoring generational legacies, a full-length tribute by one working band honoring another working band from days gone by is still a rarity. That makes Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers, the new album from Lonesome River Band — itself a legendary group heading toward its 40th anniversary — almost necessarily of note, but from the project’s opening notes, the music itself makes the decisive argument that this is one exciting set.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
