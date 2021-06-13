Lonesome River Band announces new album, Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers

Bluegrass songs about bluegrass seem to be turning up everywhere these days, but while there are plenty of single songs name-checking the music’s pioneers and all-star collaborative albums honoring generational legacies, a full-length tribute by one working band honoring another working band from days gone by is still a rarity. That makes Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers, the new album from Lonesome River Band — itself a legendary group heading toward its 40th anniversary — almost necessarily of note, but from the project’s opening notes, the music itself makes the decisive argument that this is one exciting set.