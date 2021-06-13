Eric Maring set to release “The Year of Seeing Clearly"
Eric Maring’s 5th album release, The Year of Seeing Clearly was created during the 2020-21 pandemic era drawing largely from songs written and performed for Saturday evening livestreams with his sons Leo and Julian. Recorded remotely in Maryland and Colorado, the band features 2 generations of Marings along with drummer Steve Fox (longtime collaborator and childhood friend) and bassist Dan Griffin to deliver heartfelt, cross-generational musicianship.gratefulweb.com