Eric Maring set to release “The Year of Seeing Clearly"

Rebel Wilson has stepped out in a pink sweater and denim short shorts while filming her latest movie ‘Senior Year’. See the stunning snaps. Rebel Wilson is back at work! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of new pics taken on the set of Senior Year, the Australian actress was seen rocking denim Daisy Duke shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.