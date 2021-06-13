Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eric Maring set to release “The Year of Seeing Clearly"

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Maring’s 5th album release, The Year of Seeing Clearly was created during the 2020-21 pandemic era drawing largely from songs written and performed for Saturday evening livestreams with his sons Leo and Julian. Recorded remotely in Maryland and Colorado, the band features 2 generations of Marings along with drummer Steve Fox (longtime collaborator and childhood friend) and bassist Dan Griffin to deliver heartfelt, cross-generational musicianship.

gratefulweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Oshwa’s Alicia Walter announces debut solo album, shares video for new song “Prelude”

Alicia Walter is best known for fronting the Chicago art rock Oshwa, but now she's going solo with her debut LP I Am Alicia, due September 17 via Sooper Records (pre-order). Alicia co-produced the album with Devin Greenwood (who's also worked with Sufjan Stevens, Mirah, Half Waif, and others), and the first single is "Prelude," which is a mathy, maximalist art pop song that's just as ambitious as her former band.
Rock MusicPosted by
UPI News

Metallica to release 'Black Album' reissue, covers album

June 22 (UPI) -- Metallica will release a special reissue of The Black Album in honor of the album's 30th anniversary. The heavy metal band will celebrate the occasion by releasing a new box set and The Metallica Blacklist, an album featuring covers of Black Album songs by over 50 artists.
Musicthesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Eric B. and Rakim Released Their Final Album ‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ 29 Years Ago

The Microphone Fiend and his silent cohort drop their fourth and final album together on this date. On this hot summer day in 1992, Rakim, who is widely recognized by some as the greatest MC of all time, released his fourth studio LP with William “Eric B.” Barrier entitled Don’t Sweat The Technique. This was the long-awaited follow-up to Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em, which was a critically acclaimed album, but that was not reflective in record sales.
Musicmetalinjection

SLIPKNOT's Clown Releases Another Two More Solo Tracks

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is back once again to release his ninth and tenth solo tracks since June 11. Those tracks are "Ripple Pool Shader" and "The Head In The Noise". You can also check out the previous eight here. Slipknot is currently working on a new album that...
Musicloudersound.com

Ross Halfin to release Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White photo book

Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin is releasing a new Metallica photo book, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White on October 19 via Reel Art Press. The book is an official collaboration with Metallica, and will feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book will include words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and former bassist Jason Newsted.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Stalker 2 Set for 2022 Release

E3 season is upon us and the Xbox /Bethesda showcase just wrapped up. Over 27 games were showcased and will hit day one on Xbox Game Pass. Fans got a more in-depth taste of the upcoming Stalker 2. Stalker 2: A True Next-Gen Experience. Stalker 2 will be a true...
Musicicecreamconvos.com

Eric Bellinger Releases ‘Shine On The World’ Video

Eric Bellinger has dropped off the official music video for his new single, “Shine On The World.”. The visual the for inspirational track takes on the judgment of the Black church. Watch the video below. Are you SCOOPING or SCRAPPING this single and video from Eric Bellinger?
MusicPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Eric Clapton Sets Only 2021 North American Shows

Eric Clapton has announced a slate of U.S. concerts for September, with Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest. These are Clapton's only scheduled 2021 stops in North America. Dates are listed below; tickets go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday. Clapton, who claimed to have had a "disastrous"...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Music Day 2021: New Rock and Metal Albums Dropping This Week

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of the Music Day festival took musicians and music-lovers to the streets today, June 21, in dozens of cities. The international event originated in France and was initially known as La Fête de la Musique. The first all-day musical celebration on the summer solstice day was held in Paris in 1982.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts On The Set Of Her New Film ‘Senior Year’ — See Pics

Rebel Wilson has stepped out in a pink sweater and denim short shorts while filming her latest movie ‘Senior Year’. See the stunning snaps. Rebel Wilson is back at work! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of new pics taken on the set of Senior Year, the Australian actress was seen rocking denim Daisy Duke shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Nate Smith announces 2nd album in trilogy; shares first song/video

One of the foremost faces of the current progressive jazz movement, 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated drummer/composer/producer Nate Smith has announced the release of his inspired new album, Kinfolk 2: See The Birds. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere arrives via Edition Records on Friday, September 17; pre-orders are available now.
MusicHipHopDX.com

T.I. Announces Rap Retirement With Final Album 'Kill The King'

T.I. has had a tumultuous last six months. In January, former family friend Sabrina Peterson accused Tip of once holding a gun to her head, which opened the floodgates for a cascade of sexual abuse and drugging allegations to crash through T.I. and Tiny’s world. Now, the Hustle Gang boss...