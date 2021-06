Top spot in Group A is up for grabs, but both Italy and Wales will have one eye on what is to come at Euro 2020 going into their meeting at the Stadio Olimpico. Roberto Mancini's Italy side look to be serious contenders to win it all. They may get the toughest test so far from Wales, who surely cannot play much worse than Switzerland and Turkey have in Rome. The Azzurri are already assured of their place in the knockout round and it is likely that Wales will join them even if Switzerland pip them to second place in the group. Here is how you can watch the game and all you need to know: