The second match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Diamondbacks will be held at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Dodgers won the overall series against the Philadelphia Phillies by 2-1. Los Angeles won the first meeting with the Diamondbacks and ended with a score of 3-0. The team made 3 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs during the game. Steven Souza Jr., Gavin Lux, and Andy Burns scored a point each in the 8th inning. The Dodgers are 2nd in the NL West standings with a 42-27 record.