Roxbury ends a golden era of Passaic Valley softball

ROXBURY – Passaic Valley has been as exciting as any softball team in North Jersey this season not only for the wealth of talent and senior leadership, but mostly for the Hornets’ penchant for late comeback victories in big games. So, when taking on a similarly talented squad in Roxbury with a section title at stake there was no panic when they quickly fell behind. It was a position the Hornets had been in before and thrived in throughout one of the best seasons in school history.