Time has an interesting effect on everything. Especially when it comes to rendering judgment on what is good and bad. A great example of this can be found in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. When this stop-motion animation film came out in 1993, it was a flop at the box office and many felt that it was “too scary” for kids given some of the things the movie did (shrunken head in a Christmas present might have been…ahead of its time).