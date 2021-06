The Cleveland Indians (38-29) will duel the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-44) in Game 2 of a three-game series showdown at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Cleveland won 4 games in a row after a series sweep over the Baltimore Orioles this week. However, the Indians snapped the four-game winning streak after a 10-11 defeat against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game weekend set on Friday. Second Baseman Cesar Hernandez led the charge with a one-run score on three hits and five RBIs in the loss. Catcher Rene Rivera went three base hits with a run and three RBIs while Right Fielder Josh Naylor contributed one run on one hit with an RBI for Cleveland. Left Fielder Eddie Rosario made two runs on double base hits while Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer added two runs with a single hit in the losing effort for the Tribe. Starter Jean Carlos Mejia earned the loss for Cleveland with six earned runs on seven hits while striking out 3 Pittsburgh batters in 5.0 innings pitched.