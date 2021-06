It’s funny how things work. When we looked at the schedule, it was pretty clear that June was going to be a tough stretch. It was a month filled almost entirely with teams expected to compete in the National League. Not only was the opposition good, but there were two pretty gnarly looking road trips. One of those already happened. One of them will finish the month. But the Cubs started June with wins on June 1 and 2 against the Padres. Hey, the Padres were picked by a lot of people to win the NL! That’s good, right?