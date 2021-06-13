Rangers looking for Dane Dunning to come up big vs. Dodgers
While the Texas Rangers have struggled to find success on the road, they are learning that they can count on young right-hander Dane Dunning. One day after the Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 road victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers, Dunning will be on the mound Sunday for the series finale. The start is the 20th career major-league outing for Dunning, who will square off against right-hander Walker Buehler.www.thedallasnews.net