Columbia, NC

Pocosin Arts to offer classes in ceramics, clay

By Submitted Report
Daily Advance
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts will host the following workshops. Dive deep into the creation and use of terra sigillatas with a pair of workshops from artist, writer, and researcher Rhonda Williers. Author of the book "Terra Sigillata: Contemporary Techniques," Willers will teach two workshops on terra sigs this fall. First, she’ll teach Making Colored Terra Sigillatas on Sept. 18, where she will demonstrate how to create a line blend of colored terra sigs by using two base terra sigillatas and one colorant. Register here.

