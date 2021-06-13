Raiders Roster Evaluation: Rasul Douglas

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

In looking to add more experience at the cornerback position, the Raiders didn't stop with only adding former Pro Bowler Casey Hayward Jr.

They also signed former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

A third-round pick of the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas was able to be an immediate contributor.

He played in 14 games, starting five, and finishing with two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups for that year's Super Bowl champions.

Douglas played in 16 games each of the next two years, starting 13 before the Eagles waived him after the 2019 season.

His 2018 season was so far the best of his career, having a career-high three interceptions and ranking as the 30th best corner in the league that year by Pro Football Focus.

His 2019 season, however, didn't see anywhere near the same success, as he didn't finish with any interceptions and fell down to being the 100th ranked corner by PFF out of 115 eligible players.

Douglas was acquired by the Panthers last year and ended up starting a career-high 11 games.

He didn't finish with any interceptions again, but his ratings did recover a fair amount, with his PFF ranking being around league average.

The Raiders didn't see much play that even approached average in their secondary last season.

Douglas, along with the Raiders' other veteran additions, will hopefully be able to bring that level up among their younger teammates and have that lead to a playoff push.

