Herren moving on up
As a former TTBC winner at Lake Ray Roberts, Matt Herren was considered one of the pre-tournament favorites in this his 9th Bassmaster Classic. But Herren had a tough first day, finishing in 40th place with four bass totaling 10-2. He rallied to make the cut in 24th place yesterday with an 11-4 limit. The Ashville, Ala., angler continues to move up the standings today with a 4-pounder and two other keepers. He’s got 7 pounds and is in 15th place on BassTrakk at 10:30.www.bassmaster.com