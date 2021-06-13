La Junta baseball takes second at Tri-Peaks League tournament

Ukiah Youth Baseball League held an exciting seven-day city league tournament which started on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. This tournament included five major’s little league baseball teams, the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s, the Seltzer Realty White Sox, the Broiler Steakhouse Angels, the Taco Bell A’s and the Ukiah Lion’s Cubs. The Ukiah Lion’s Cubs were considered the underdogs due to their 2-7 regular season record. Well, they proved everyone wrong. This major’s baseball team played seven straight days and won 6 out of 7 of the games, only loosing once to the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s team 7 to 2. This team won their fourth tournament game with a walk off hit by Annemarie Brown, an eleven-year-old girl from Ukiah. The sixth game of the tournament, battling the Taco Bell A’s, Benjamin Nemeth led the pitching and the cleanup pitcher was Garrett Weaver with a win of 6 to 4. They won their final tournament game in six innings against the Taco Bell A’s 4 to 9. This game was a team effort but was driven by their team leaders and pitchers, brothers, Carmine and Devonte Guevara. These boys and girls battled, and they won that battle!