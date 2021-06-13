Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

La Junta baseball takes second at Tri-Peaks League tournament

La Junta Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago

The La Junta High School baseball team was the Tri-Peaks League runners-up after splitting a pair of games at the league tournament Thursday at Buena Vista. The Tigers opened the tournament with a 16-10 win over Buena Vista, the host team and the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A. La...

www.lajuntatribunedemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, CO
La Junta, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Buena Vista, CO
La Junta, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Peaks League#The La Junta High School#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
La Junta, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Nathan Frankmore provides leadership for young La Junta baseball team

Nathan Frankmore found himself in a unique situation at the beginning of the 2021 La Junta High School baseball season. Frankmore was the only Tiger to enter the season with a significant amount of prior varsity playing time. The majority of the team consists of freshmen and sophomores who are playing high school ball for the first time because last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Statewbrz.com

LSU ace recruiter Nolan Cain heads to SEC rival Texas A&M

LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain landed the number one recruiting class for the Tigers but now he's off to compete against the team he both played and coached. Cain will leave the LSU Tiger baseball program and take a job with new Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle who comes over from TCU.
La Junta, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

La Junta girls tennis state qualifiers learn first round opponents

The La Junta High School girls tennis team's state qualifiers learned their first round opponents as the Class 3A State Tournament bracket was revealed on Monday. The No. 3 doubles team of Emily Noll and Kaylee Peabody will play Peak to Peak's Paris Kiehl and Stephanie Kiehl at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
La Junta, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Two La Junta girls tennis doubles teams advance to state

Two La Junta High School girls tennis teams have qualified for the state tournament after the Class 3A Region 7 Tournament which took place last Friday and Saturday at Pueblo City Park. One of the teams, the No. 4 doubles team of Dayjiana Herman and Torrin Mendoza-Werner, won the regional...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Sports Digest: Cub’s win it! Ukiah Youth Baseball League Major’s City Tournament!

Ukiah Youth Baseball League held an exciting seven-day city league tournament which started on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. This tournament included five major’s little league baseball teams, the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s, the Seltzer Realty White Sox, the Broiler Steakhouse Angels, the Taco Bell A’s and the Ukiah Lion’s Cubs. The Ukiah Lion’s Cubs were considered the underdogs due to their 2-7 regular season record. Well, they proved everyone wrong. This major’s baseball team played seven straight days and won 6 out of 7 of the games, only loosing once to the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s team 7 to 2. This team won their fourth tournament game with a walk off hit by Annemarie Brown, an eleven-year-old girl from Ukiah. The sixth game of the tournament, battling the Taco Bell A’s, Benjamin Nemeth led the pitching and the cleanup pitcher was Garrett Weaver with a win of 6 to 4. They won their final tournament game in six innings against the Taco Bell A’s 4 to 9. This game was a team effort but was driven by their team leaders and pitchers, brothers, Carmine and Devonte Guevara. These boys and girls battled, and they won that battle!
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Francois Wins Three Events at States, Stettinger Takes 1st in the Javelin; Boys’ Tennis, Baseball Lose in Tournament

The East Haven girls’ outdoor track team continued its strong postseason run by taking sixth place at the Class MM State Championship at Willow Brook Park in New Britain on June 2. Bolstered by three first-place finishes, the Yellowjackets scored 51 points to take sixth place at states after having previously finished first at the SCC West Sectional Championship and fourth in the SCC Championship.
Norton, MABoston Herald

Norton softball tops Millis, takes Tri-Valley League title

NORTON — With the Tri-Valley League Championship on the line, the Norton softball team didn’t take long to stake their usual claim to the title. The Lancers (15-1) scored seven runs in the first two innings and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the decisive fifth inning to run away with a 15-3 mercy rule victory over Millis on Friday.
Baseballnsarrow.com

Eagles’ baseball team is peaking at perfect time

Sauk Prairie’s baseball team is heating up at the perfect time. The Eagles won three games last week and are now 9-9 overall and 5-8 in the Badger North Conference. “It was a very good week,” Sauk Prairie coach Darin Pape said. Here’s a recap of the Eagles’ week:. Full...
Baseballwaynedailynews.com

Tri County League Pony Teams Dominate Road Opponents, Tournament Team Suffers Semi-Final Loss

STANTON/TEKAMAH/SIOUX FALLS, SD – Both the Wayne Blue and White Pony baseball teams were in action along with the Wayne Pony Tournament team this past weekend. The Wayne Pony Tournament team traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for their second weekend tournament. Wayne went 3-1 and began with a Friday evening victory of 11-5 over Sioux Falls Post 15 before winning back-to-back games of 13-1 over Watertown (SD) and 18-4 over Yankton (SD) Saturday afternoon. Wayne lost to Orange City Crush 13U in the semifinals on Sunday, 10-1 to now sit 6-4 on the season.
Bigfork, MTBigfork Eagle

Bigfork youth baseball team takes second in close title game

The Bigfork 12U baseball team came up just short of a regular-season title Monday evening, falling to the Hill Bros team of Whitefish, 7-6. Bigfork fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but battled back to take a 6-3 lead into the fifth. Whitefish scored four in the fifth inning to grab the win.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Spartans sweep league tournament

The Salida High School boys’ baseball team swept their two-game league cross-over tournament Thursday, beating St. Mary’s 8-7 and Florence 9-4. “It went right down to the wire,” coach Lee Lewis said about the St. Mary’s game. The St. Mary’s Pirates started off swinging, driving in three at the top...
Pomeroy, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Pomeroy wresters shine at league tournament

POMEROY — Walker Flynn pinned both his opponents, besting the 160-pound weight class for Pomeroy's high school wrestling team at a league tournament here Saturday, June 12. The host Pirates also had Curtis Winona (170), Braedyn White (182) and Will Winona (195) each scoring a pin as they split their respective matches to take second place opposite Reardan, Colfax, Liberty (Spangle), Lind-Ritzville and Davenport.