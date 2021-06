Ep 286 - Forums: One Flop Theory (Chris Jones) This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Chris Jones (FiveByFive) about a theory question to do with EXACTLY the flop T85r. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses the inherent properties of certain cards (a rare find in poker!), board textures, hand ranges, and more! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great comments and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/theory-question-10d8h5c-board/