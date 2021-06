It was Remco Evenepoel’s first win since that horrible crash at Il Lombardia and the 21 year old couldn’t have been happier. Recapturing that winning feeling, after 10 months that included a challenging rehabilitation, was always going to be a welcome moment for the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider but it was a victory made even more special because it came on home soil in the time trial on stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour.