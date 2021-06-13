Phil Mickelson saves par after spending entire hole in sand traps

UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced it would take the rare step of resetting first-round scores at the Genesis Open due to an early weather delay, rendering Mickelson’s bizarre par null and void.

Giving new meaning to the concept of “saving” par, Phil Mickelson showed Thursday he can get by on a hole without ever touching the fairway or using his putter.

Playing in the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in California, Mickelson found sand on each of his first three shots on the par-4 10th holethen holed out for par.

From tee ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🕳.What a par by @PhilMickelson before the suspension of play.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0OmVKH8Akl PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2019

It certainly wasn’t the most ideal way to save par, but a par is a par.

Lefty won last week’s ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his fifth career win at the event, which caused Tiger Woods to praise him as “extraordinary.”

Rain suspended play at the Genesis Open midway through the first round.