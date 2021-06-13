Michigan is a fossil hotspot: What you might find, where to look

As Michigan businesses slowly but surely get back to normal in the next few weeks; things are changing along with the rules in the workplace. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are allowing employees who previously have been working remotely, to return to their work offices and workplaces across the state of Michigan. Those that have been fully vaccinated, will see more of a traditional workday experience as businesses across the state are still determining rules and regulations for those who have not yet been vaccinated. Right now, for those Michigan businesses getting back to the office for the first time since the pandemic sent everyone home to work virtually, unvaccinated workers require certain expectations so that businesses will be in compliance with the new MIOSHA, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, rules.