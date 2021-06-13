Get the 2021 Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Training Bundle at 74% off

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) CISM certification is designed for information security managers and professionals responsible for information security management. It ensures that the certified personnel delivered to senior management have the expertise of effective security management and consultation. The certification is business oriented, focusing on information risk management, while theoretically considering management, design and technical security issues. At present, more than 10,000 professionals in the world have passed CISM certification, and more than 200 people in China have obtained this certification. CISM is unique in the information security certification market because it is designed for people with experience in information security project management. Since its launch in 2002, CISM has become a globally recognized symbol of excellence in information security. Now more than 18,000 professionals have obtained this certification. CISM certification continues to be recognized by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) ISO17024, and is also selected as one of the top five information security certification in 2012. What are the contents of CISM certification training courses? Next, I’ll sort it out for you.