After years of use, this Chevy was parked for almost 30 years. Today it's absolutely stunning. While the Chevy Blazer has gone down in history as one of the all-time great vehicles, today they usually fall into one of two categories - Unaffordably restored or hacked up from years of purposefully intended modifications. Unfortunately, there is not a need for a CB radio anymore and aftermarket stereos just do not usually fit in with classic interiors such as these. For a very small percentage of K5 Blazers though, there is another group that offers the enthusiast a really good value, that is the well-cared for and mostly original, and that is what this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer being offered by Clasiq is.