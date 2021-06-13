Cancel
East Hampton, NY

$69 Million Hamptons Estate Hits Market For First Time In 75 Years

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDjFp_0aT2l5u000
An East Hampton property that has been off the market for 75 years has just been listed for $69 million. Photo Credit: Compass

Have $69 million lying around? If so, you can live on the beach at a massive New York estate that has hit the market for the first time in 75 years.

It's located on the East End of Long Island, in East Hampton.

“Cima Del Mundo,” which translates to “Top of the World” on Lily Pond Lane has been listed by Compass with a massive price tag as realtors look to sell the Spanish-Colonial estate, which was originally built in 1925 and renovated in the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yXpY_0aT2l5u000
Cima Del Mundo includes 400 feet of beachside property.

The 2.7-acre property includes 400 feet of private beach and ocean with views of the Georgica beach. It features eight bedrooms, seven and a half bedrooms, five fireplaces, a three and a half car garage, and a large eat-in kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeLvm_0aT2l5u000
The East Hampton home sits on 2.7 acres and is listed for $69 million.

Exterior amenities include an oceanside pool, a pool house, and extensive terraces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq6GI_0aT2l5u000
The property includes indoor and outdoor amenities.

Ed Petrie of Compass has the listing, which can be found here.

