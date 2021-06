Bron and Ray are at their ‘best’ when Nessie was six, our narrator tells us. Nessie is Ray’s niece, and the couple look after her a few times a week to let Amanda, Nessie’s mum and Ray’s sister, get on with work. The illustrations of the opening sequence depict this ‘best’ time and show the trio playing amongst nature together; their bodies are unbounded by the panel borders as we see the scene traverse these lines with ease. This technique emphasises how the characters feel limitless, primitive, and perhaps even monstrous in comparison to the societal norms of those who may happen to observe; in other words, they are liberated. It is only when expectations intrude on the scene – Ray’s sister Amanda calls her to ask them to bring Nessie home – that these primitive forms begin to fade and the illustrations return to more familiar humanoid forms, contained once more within their respective panel borders.