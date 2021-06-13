Cancel
Tennessee couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary with Sunday TODAY Mug Shot

TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom digital photo albums to silly socks, 45 personalized gift ideas for Dad. Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Stacey and her dog Bodhi in Florida; Vicky and Kim-Sue in Iowa; Sawyer Ann in Tennessee; Andrea and her kids Bennett and Aria celebrating their birthdays together in Oklahoma; Tarra in Chicago; Jennifer and her dog Neko in Michigan; Patrick in Pennsylvania; and Walter and Andrea in Tennessee who are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.

