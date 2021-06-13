Sonic Team Head Talks Sonic Origins, Next Mainline Game, And 30th Anniversary
Late last month, Sega held Sonic Central, a stream jam-packed with Sonic the Hedgehog news. In addition to information about merchandising deals and upcoming animated shorts, we learned about three new projects on the horizon for the speedster. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is up first, bringing the Wii favorite forward to modern platforms, followed by Sonic Origins, a compilation of classic games from Genesis and Sega CD. However, the news that everyone was waiting for came in the form of a cryptic teaser trailer for the next mainline game from Sonic Team.www.gameinformer.com