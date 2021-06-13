Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rafael Devers out of Lineup Sunday

SportsGrid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is out of the lineup in the series finale Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. https://twitter.com/byJulianMack/status/1404091700411256832. Devers likely has a scheduled day off today. He last played in the Red Sox 7-2 loss on Saturday, going...

www.sportsgrid.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Globe#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Era#The Blue Jays#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Christian Arroyo, Rafael Devers, Kumar Rocker

The Red Sox are sitting on house money after picking up Christian Arroyo last year from Cleveland essentially for free on a waiver claim. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Rafael Devers is already a star on the field but he is starting to feel more comfortable with himself off the field. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)
MLBPosted by
Audacy

This is how much Red Sox fans believe in Rafael Devers

It has become a fascinating exercise. Dating back to May 22, 2019, whenever the Red Sox play the Blue Jays I try to remember to tweet out this question ... Would you trade Rafael Devers for Vlad Guerrero Jr.?. (Yes, we know, it will never happen ... but isn't it...
MLBnbcboston.com

Rafael Devers Leads Red Sox Over Blue Jays With Walk-Off Hit

WATCH: Devers leads Sox over Blue Jays with walk-off hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox split their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays with another walk-off victory Monday night. NBC Sports. This time, Rafael Devers was the hero. With two outs in the top...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Would you trade Rafael Devers for Vlad Guerrero Jr.?

It has become a fascinating exercise. Dating back to May 22, 2019, whenever the Red Sox play the Blue Jays I try to remember to tweet out this question ... Would you trade Rafael Devers for Vlad Guerrero Jr.?. (Yes, we know, it will never happen ... but isn't it...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Plates one, scores one

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was also caught stealing a base. Devers was directly involved in the team's two runs. The third baseman now has 49 RBI on the season but was caught off guard on the basepaths a couple times, getting caught while stealing once and getting picked off once as well. The fifth-year third baseman currently ranks second in the American League in RBI, only behind Vladimir Guerrero, who has 52.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers game-winning hit

Devers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays. Devers came through in the clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning, singling home the game-winning run after Toronto pulled even in the top half of the frame. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.340/.552 with 15 homers, 50 RBI and three stolen bases through 63 contests so far this year.
MLBallfans.co

Alex Cora’s Reminder About Rafael Devers Should Scare Rest Of MLB

Rafael Devers is rolling, but he might just be getting started. Devers delivered in the clutch once again Monday night as the Red Sox wrapped up their four-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. briefly swung the momentum in Toronto’s favor, Devers sent Boston home a winner when he smashed a game-winning knock off the center field wall in the bottom of the ninth.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Enjoy This Video Of Xander Bogaerts Watching Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off

Xander Bogaerts is as elite a hype man for Rafael Devers as he is a shortstop. Case in point: Monday night. In the bottom of the ninth inning with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays tied at one, Devers roped a walk-off base knock to give the hosts a thrilling 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.
MLBBoston Globe

Red Sox’ Rafael Devers has adjusted to fastballs, so pitchers beware

At the beginning of June, Rafael Devers appeared more vulnerable than he had at perhaps any point of his career. Over three consecutive games in Houston, the Astros threw him literally nothing but fastballs. Devers was overmatched, striking out in one plate appearance after another. A player who’d been one of the most ferocious hitters in baseball through the first two months of the season suddenly appeared shockingly vulnerable.
MLBBoston Globe

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers far and away on top of AL’s All-Star voting

Major League Baseball announced its first fan-voting update for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Two Red Sox lead their respective positions, both by a wide margin. Rafael Devers led American League third basemen with 451,042 votes, more than double former...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBMLB

Missed chances sink Red Sox in KC opener

Through five long innings on Friday night, Nick Pivetta set and extinguished several little fires. He was burned once, though, on a three-run shot in the third inning from which the Red Sox never recovered in a 5-3 loss at Kauffman Stadium. Pivetta allowed traffic in each frame, including the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Vazquez out of Red Sox's Sunday lineup against Toronto

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will rest against Boston's division rivals after Kevin Plawecki was announced as Sunday's catcher for Martin Perez. According to Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Vazquez has produced a 3.8%...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#4923Boston Red Sox#4924Kansas City Royals

Boston won their third straight and fifth in the last seven games as they rallied to sweep the Braves on the road in a two-game interleague set. The Red Sox entered Friday second in the AL East, one-half game behind the Rays for the top spot in the division. Boston got three hits from Xander Bogaerts (two runs, RBI) while J.D. Martinez (two runs) and Hunter Renfroe (run, two RBI) each added a pair. Christian Arroyo had the big hit with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning, his fourth homer of the year, to give Boston a 10-7 lead. Garrett Richards didn’t factor in the decision as he threw four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Yacksel Rios (1-0) got the final out of the sixth to earn the win while Adam Ottavino earned his first save despite allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in one inning of work.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 70 Gamethread: Red Sox at Royals

The Red Sox have won three in a row, and now they head out to the Midwest to take on the Royals for a three-game set. The pitching has been rough of late for Boston, and Nick Pivetta will look to change that trend. He’ll face off against Kyle Zimmer, who serves as an opener. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.