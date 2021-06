After four elections in two years, Israel has sworn in a new government coalition. This marks the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 year run as Prime Minister. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charli D'Agata has more on how Netanyahu is adjusting to being the opposition leader. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano also discusses how this fragile coalition will navigate domestic and international politics with Dov Waxman, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair in Israel Studies at UCLA and the Director of the UCLA Y and S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​