A spate of zero-day attacks have hit Google's Chrome browser in the last few weeks, and you can add two more to the list. Google released a patch this week to fix the security flaws in its browser, but we don't know exactly what the flaws are. Unlike the last few zero-days, Google didn't find these security holes itself. Instead, it was tipped by anonymous third-parties, and the problems are severe enough that it hasn't released full details. Suffice it to say, you should stop putting off that update.