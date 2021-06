About 417,000 jobless people in eight states will lose their federal unemployment supplements as their respective governors bow out of a pandemic-related program under the belief that it is responsible for a labor shortage in low-wage jobs, CNBC reported. The states are Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming. Indiana was going to be the ninth, but residents sued the governor this week to keep the aid flowing. These supplements consist of an extra $300 a week, along with benefits for certain groups such as the self-employed and long-term unemployed.