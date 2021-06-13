Cicadas are just like us after the pandemic, entomologist says

Life is slowly returning to normal, and this has had an impact on the tipping habits of Americans. Pre-pandemic it was customary to tip at least 15 percent when dining out or ordering takeout, while 20 percent was considered the standard. But over the last year-and-a-half, people started tipping a little more when they could, in an effort to help and thank frontline workers and support businesses that were hurting. Jordi Smith, an etiquette consultant, says, “As we transition out of the pandemic and venture out into the world again, it is important to reacquaint yourself with the tipping protocols.” She says when having a sit-down meal, you should still tip 15 to 20 percent, and more when you are pleased, while when getting take-out you should tip ten to 15 percent. Smith adds that just like in the past, but even more so in light of the pandemic, “if this is a venue you love and want to succeed, you should tip generously.” Another etiquette expert says that in America, gratuity should be factored into the cost of a meal when deciding to dine out. Both experts agree that there is rarely an excuse for not tipping at all. (Independent.co.uk)