Animals

Cicadas are just like us after the pandemic, entomologist says

TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7 hottest Father's Day gifts this year, according to Good Housekeeping. ​Billions of cicadas have emerged in the U.S. after spending almost two decades underground. "They've been in isolation for 17 years. … This is their spring break right now," entomologist Samuel Ramsey explained. Catie Beck reports for Sunday TODAY.

www.today.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Public HealthWTAX

Experts say this is what tipping in America looks like post-pandemic

Life is slowly returning to normal, and this has had an impact on the tipping habits of Americans. Pre-pandemic it was customary to tip at least 15 percent when dining out or ordering takeout, while 20 percent was considered the standard. But over the last year-and-a-half, people started tipping a little more when they could, in an effort to help and thank frontline workers and support businesses that were hurting. Jordi Smith, an etiquette consultant, says, “As we transition out of the pandemic and venture out into the world again, it is important to reacquaint yourself with the tipping protocols.” She says when having a sit-down meal, you should still tip 15 to 20 percent, and more when you are pleased, while when getting take-out you should tip ten to 15 percent. Smith adds that just like in the past, but even more so in light of the pandemic, “if this is a venue you love and want to succeed, you should tip generously.” Another etiquette expert says that in America, gratuity should be factored into the cost of a meal when deciding to dine out. Both experts agree that there is rarely an excuse for not tipping at all. (Independent.co.uk)
WildlifeBGR

Plants wake up with the Sun just like we do, scientists say

We don’t really think of plants as life forms that require sleep, and while it’s true that plants don’t “sleep” in the way that animals do, they operate on a circadian rhythm all the same. Researchers have long been fascinated with the mechanisms and schedules that govern the life of a plant, and new research suggests that when morning comes, plants are some of the first to “wake up.”
Public HealthNewsTarget

Health official says China can’t open up like the US despite coronavirus vaccination program

A health official in China said the country cannot relax Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions despite its vaccination drive. This is because it has no way of examining the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines it has administered to its population. China’s situation comes in contrast to that of the U.S., which eased pandemic restrictions as vaccination drives rolled out.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

These Fish Speak With Electricity, But They Talk Just Like Us

Constant chatter isn't the best way to get your message across. Taking a breath before saying something important can make people listen more closely to what you have to say.  And that's not just a trick we humans have figured out.  Frogs and birds have also been found to take purposeful pauses in their speech, and as it turns out, mormyrid fish, or elephantfish, time their silence in similar ways.  Underwater, these freshwater fish communicate through weak pulses of electricity, and new research has found the information they send to one another is also marked by well-timed pauses. When placed in pairs, mormyrids (Brienomyrus...
LifestyleJournal & Topics

Epiphanies – Just Like the Rest of Us

Sleeping by an open window, I awake most mornings to the sound of birds. Usually, their singing begins before dawn, which leads me to being an “early riser.” I don’t mind in the least. Most mornings, I’m out of bed by six o’clock. Somewhere along life’s journey, I’ve learned mottos...
Mental Healthislandernews.com

America’s brain just as tired as yours after a pandemic year

General exhaustion has become more frequent all over America. Physical symptoms like just staring at the ceiling, difficulty getting out of bed, and even lacking motivation to turn on the TV are common as well. Furthermore, there are mental symptoms such as: misplacing things and increased mistakes as well as...
Middle EastPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Eerie 'Well From Hell' in Yemen Leaves Officials Scratching Their Heads

A curious and rather eerie chasm, dubbed the 'Well from Hell,' continues to baffle authorities in Yemen despite being in existence for centuries. The peculiar pit, which is located in the country's Al-Mahra near the border with Oman, reportedly measures nearly 98 feet in diameter, however its depth is actually a mystery. "We've never reached the bottom of this well," explained Salah Babhair, an official with Al-Mahra's geological survey and mineral resources authority, "as there's little oxygen and no ventilation." As such, experts can only guess how deep the hole might be with estimates ranging from around 300 feet up to approximately 800 feet.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
Kidsnewsfinale.com

Covid US: Study says rare MIS-C inflammatory syndrome affects just 0.3% of children

A very small percentage of children develop the inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19, a new study suggests. Researchers found that just 0.3 percent of youngsters under age 21 were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a disorder in which different body parts become inflamed. The complication was most...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts left baffled over origins of Yemen's 'Well of Hell' - a 100-foot wide hole in the desert rumored to be a 'prison for demons'

Surrounded in mystery and tales of demons, the Well of Barhout in Yemen's east - known as the 'Well of Hell' - is a little-understood natural wonder. Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 meters wide (100ft) and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 meters (328ft and 820ft) deep.