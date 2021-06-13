Travis Kelce says Chiefs, Browns are 'neck and neck' entering the 2021 NFL season

Top five pass-catching tandems in the NFL; Cowboys’ offense worthy of the hype | NFL.com. Credit Andy Reid for developing a pair of middle-round picks (Kelce: Round 3 in 2013; Hill: Round 5 in 2016) into the most dangerous pass-catching duo in football. Both Hill and Kelce are capable of taking over a game at any time. Hill is a big-play specialist with explosive speed and quickness. He can tally yardage and points in bunches, as evidenced by his three seasons of 1,100-plus yards over the past four years and his 47 career receiving touchdowns. Kelce is arguably the gold standard at the tight end position as a dynamic player with strong hands and polished route-running skills. The ninth-year veteran is the first tight end in NFL history to post five 1,000-yard seasons, including a 1,416-yard campaign in 2020. Considering Kelce has scored at least 10 touchdowns in two of the past three seasons, it is easy to see why the Chiefs put up 30-burgers like they’re a fast-food chain.