This was the first game in two months for the U.S. women’s national team, and they won’t play one that matters until another month from now. There was one essential component of Thursday night’s friendly, though, and it was obvious coach Vlatko Andonovski wanted to make sure it was handled before anyone reached the locker room. So he spoke to midfielder Lindsey Horan immediately after the Americans completed a perfunctory 1-0 victory over Portugal.