It is no secret that Kevin Hart has achieved success in his career. A comedian turned movie star, Hart has amassed an astonishing $200 million. And given that it has earned $50 million a year in a row for the past three years, that number is expected to grow. However, as Hart has earned more and more success, he has also earned more criticism. One of the most popular criticisms is that fatherhood The star face is that he’s not funny.