Justin Theroux Says Even David Lynch Didn’t Know What Was Going on During His ‘Mulholland Drive’ Scenes

By Ryan Lattanzio
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Lynch is notorious for his lightning-in-a-bottle approach to directing actors on set, often keeping them as shrouded in mystery as he is about the real meaning behind a given scene. Such was the case for Justin Theroux, who talked about making 2001’s “Mulholland Drive” during a recent sit-down with IndieWire’s Ben Travers in honor of his Apple TV+ series “The Mosquito Coast.” Watch below.

