Being tactical with asset allocation can help investors better adapt to shifting markets and sudden risks. In the recent webcast, Long Term but Tactical Aware: A Better Approach to Your 60/40 Allocation, Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR® Americas research at State Street Global Advisors, pointed out that a medley of investor concerns from supply chain disruptions to Federal Reserve tapering fears have caused large-caps to see their worst monthly performance since March 2020. Looking ahead, while average historical volatility in Q4 is not substantially higher than other periods, Q4 tends to have more significant surprises or outliers in both bond and equity markets.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO