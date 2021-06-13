Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Should Big Tech pay you for your data? It’s possible, but also problematic

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData is apparently the new oil, and unlike the nonrenewable petroleum liquid we unearth with giant drilling rigs, it’s an unlimited resource that can be extracted in seconds. So why do we give it away for free?. To find an answer, you have to look back to the early days...

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Data Science#The University Of Texas#Digital Trends#Canadian#Hp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessAdvanced Television

View TV selects CommScope ad tech

CTV solution provider View TV Group has selected the CommScope manifest manipulation software to strengthen its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution, which facilitates the transition of traditional channels to digital platforms with fully proven monetisation. View TV Group’s ‘Broadcast CDN’ enables digital and traditional broadcast customers to monetise their...
Economyigeekphone.com

SEO Trends For Tech Companies 2021

Since companies started to bring their businesses into the internet world, there has been a significant noticeable change in the strategies to obtain more exposure. After years of improvement and upgrades, SEO has already become one of the most efficient digital marketing strategies! However, SEO trends are constantly changing every year in order to adapt to the efforts brought by the Google algorithm. So, the tricks you learned last year may not be helpful if you apply them in 2021.
ElectronicsPosted by
Axios

Tech's war for your wrist

Tech's biggest companies are ramping up competition for the real estate between your hand and your elbow. The big picture: The next big hardware platform after the smartphone will likely involve devices for your eyes, your ears and your wrists. One big challenge for designers of this wearable computer of...
TechnologyFast Company

4 tech podcasts you should be listening to

Technology moves fast. Take it from me, a real-life technology expert! It moves so fast, in fact, that it’s impossible to keep on top of it all. Podcasts can help, though. By bringing together experts to discuss what’s new and important, they’re like CliffsNotes for your ears. In that spirit, here are four tech-focused podcasts to keep you informed, make you smarter, and maybe even entertain you a bit.
TechnologyDice Insights

Which Tech Skills Come with Big Pay Premiums and Salary Growth?

Which technology skills pay a hefty salary premium? For many technologists, that’s a key question to answer, because it can provide solid clues about what technologies and skillsets to adopt next. As part of its regularly updated IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index, analyst firm Foote Partners examines the market...
LifestyleDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day smart lock deals and sales

Today is finally Prime Day, which means you can land some of the newest tech for less in all kinds of Prime Day deals, including Prime Day smart lock deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for greater home security and convenience than ever. Never worry about forgetting your keys again — manage your household and get greater peace of mind with these Prime Day smart lock sales.
Technologywan-ifra.org

Blockchain and the news media: Towards practical applications

Survey results show that publishers expect blockchain will help them tackle fake news, gain trust with readers and improve copyright/licensing agreements. But so far very few publishers have experimented with the tech. Ranging from monetisation to SEO improvement, blockchain can be applied in various ways to support journalism. Some future...
Technologydweb.news

Cloud Covered: What was new in May on Google Cloud

May flowered with new products, technologies and learning resources from Google Cloud. Here’s a recap of May’s most popular posts on the Google Cloud blog. At Google I/O, our annual conference for developers, we announced the general availability of Vertex AI, Google’s unified machine learning platform that allows companies to speed up the building, deployment and management of their artificial intelligence (AI) models. Because it requires far less coding to build custom models, Vertex AI can be used by data analysts and data scientists with varying levels of expertise. For example, a division of L'Oreal uses Vertex AI to create tools that let people “try on” beauty products online.
Softwarebostonnews.net

AI Software Platforms Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services

HTF MI added a new research study on Global AI Software Platforms Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of AI Software Platforms Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on AI Software Platforms market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on AI Software Platforms Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Nuance, Verint, DataRobot, SAS, MathWorks, Digital Reasoning, Cloudera, IPsoft, Uniphore, Kasisto & iFLYTEK.
Softwareatoallinks.com

Why Fintech Software is an Ideal Software Solution?

FinTech is a relatively short form of Finance Technology. With the time of evolution of technology, financial services have also made their own identity in the economic world. FinTechis a mixture of inventive utilization and financial services. In simple words, when you are using online payment methods like PayPal, Google Wallet, Apple Pay or it is your credit card to make a purchase; these transactions are done using Fintech. It is kind of derived form of e-commerce business. Fintech is as old as virtual financial services have been established. Since 2008, when a global financial crisis occurred Fintech has evolved into a different and important part in all type of commerce and payment business and many others as well. Today! Many Businessmen whether they are small to large firms they use the Fintech Software Development for the convenience of their clients and employees.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

How we test products at Insider Reviews

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Insider's history traces back to 2007 when it was a tech and business blog called Silicon Alley Insider. It has since grown into a major site for news and lifestyle stories. In 2015, the company launched Insider Picks, the precursor to what is now Insider Reviews, to help shoppers navigate the complex retail industry and make the best purchasing decisions.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Lina Khan Brings Scrutiny to Big Tech Data Dominance as FTC Chair

She comes as privacy advocates push for new rules, enforcement. Intersection of competition, privacy policy to test Khan’s views. The Federal Trade Commission’s new chairwoman, Lina Khan, is expected to examine how consumer data collection contributes to the dominance of U.S. tech giants as the head of the agency. Khan...
BusinessTechCrunch

Companies should utilize real-time compensation data to ensure equal pay

The primary aspect that companies usually look to, in terms of treating employees fairly, is remuneration. However, having the conversation and agreeing on the need for equality doesn’t mean it will be achieved on an organizational scale. Particular attention should be paid to addressing inequities in the areas of attracting...
POTUSWashington Post

Tech giants have to hand over your data when federal investigators ask. Here’s why.

SEATTLE — When the Trump administration’s Justice Department sought to ferret out leakers, it turned to the tech giants where so much of our digital life is stashed. Apple and Microsoft disclosed last week that the agency secretly subpoenaed account data from members of Congress and aides to crackdown on leaks during the Trump administration. That followed recent disclosures to media organizations including The Washington Post and the New York Times that the Trump Justice Department had secretly sought reporters’ phone and email records in an effort to identify the sources of leaks.
Internetnbnews24.com

What Data About You Can the Government Get From Big Tech?

Regulation enforcement authorities may also use warrants in different methods. Police have issued warrants to Google for any gadgets that have been close to the place against the law was dedicated.The businesses say they often work with legislation enforcement officers to slender their requests so the businesses flip over solely info that’s related to a case.How usually do the authorities acquire such information from the tech firms?Apple mentioned that within the first half of 2020, the most recent interval out there, it acquired greater than 5,850 requests from U.S. authorities for information associated to 18,600 accounts. It turned over fundamental information in 43 % of these requests and precise content material information, corresponding to emails or images, in 44 % of requests.Microsoft mentioned that it acquired 5,500 requests from U.S. legislation enforcement over the identical interval, masking 17,700 accounts, and that it turned over fundamental information to 54 % of requests and content material to 15 % of requests.Google mentioned that it acquired 39,500 requests in america over that interval, masking almost 84,700 accounts, and that it turned over some information in 83 % of the instances. Google didn’t break down the share of requests by which it turned over fundamental information versus content material, but it surely mentioned that 39 % of the requests have been subpoenas whereas half have been search warrants.Fb mentioned that it acquired 61,500 requests in america over the interval, masking 106,100 accounts, and that it turned over some information to 88 % of the requests. The corporate mentioned it acquired 38,850 warrants and complied with 89 % of them over the interval, and 10,250 subpoenas and complied with 85 %.In these instances, U.S. authorities embody any federal, state or native legislation enforcement workplace.Do the businesses ever resist these requests?Sure. The businesses say they often push again on subpoenas, court docket orders and warrants in the event that they consider the officers lack applicable authorized authority or if the requests are too broad.
StocksBusiness Insider

The Tech Sector is Not All the Same: What You Should Know Right Now

Investors turning to “tech” in search of growth may be surprised when they “look under the hood.” Many high growth tech-enabled companies are not in traditional tech indexes. As a result, “old tech” indexes lack the growth offered by “new tech.”. Innovative ETFs like the O’Shares Global Internet Giants (OGIG)...
Cell Phonescreditdonkey.com

Apps that Pay You for Data Collection

If you're okay giving companies access to your information, consider downloading these apps to earn money from your data (some even pay instantly.) Companies buy your personal data all the time. And they pay big money for it. Wouldn't you rather get that money yourself?. While you won't get rich...
Businessoverpassesforamerica.com

Are Tech’s Wealthiest Men Worth Their Pay?

This article is a part of the On Tech newsletter. You can sign up here to obtain it weekdays. Apple paid its chief government, Tim Cook, $1.four billion in complete since 2007. Oracle’s chairman, Larry Ellison, racked up inventory and money valued at practically $1.9 billion over the identical interval. And Mark Zuckerberg has pulled in $5.7 billion from Facebook for the reason that firm went public in 2012.