It’s June 15, 2021. Here is a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Following a recent push by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Coast Guard recently announced updated guidance stating that commercial fishermen who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while outside on a commercial fishing vessel. Prior to this updated guidance, commercial fishermen were required to wear a mask while they work. The updated guidance comes after Senator Hassan and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pushed the agencies to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated commercial fishermen after hearing from fishermen in their states that wearing a mask while they work is unsafe.