Nike’s Dunk High has surfaced in a new Sports Specialties makeover that’s dedicated to the game of basketball. Sports Specialties have done their service in the past for their unique takes on caps. Now known as vintage snapbacks that many around the fashion industry crave, the company has provided a full collection of classic caps that we all have enjoyed one way or another. Capitalizing on the vintage era of caps, Nike’s Dunk High will be dressed in a fitting mixture of materials surrounding leather and corduroy. Dressed in Navy and White, Navy Corduroy covers the base panelings as White leather overlays are used on the toe, eyestays, and heels. Going back to corduroy, the Nike Swoosh gets decked out in the material while also taking on a forest green shade. An “Official Nike Basketball” patch is placed onto the lower ankles while Sports Series branding insoles finish off the design.