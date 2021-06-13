Breathtaking $15 Million Minnesota House on an Island Designed for Celebrities

One of the most expensive houses in Minnesota was just listed for $15 million. Just listed in Greenwood, Minnesota - a house that is absolutely breathtaking and fit for a celebrity. Or...maybe Batman. More I think about it, I'm pretty sure this is where Batman lives. The house is on an island and has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Aka: bat cave. And the windows in this place, especially on the ceiling, offer a perfect view to see the bat signal. Check out this $15 million masterpiece for yourself.