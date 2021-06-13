Francisco Mejia starting for Rays Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play the Houston Astros in a must-win Game 6 in the ALCS on Friday night. Boston has lost two straight games in the series, and now must win two straight on the road if they want the season to continue. The odds are not great for Boston, but the Red Sox have a history of pulling out Game 6 wins in the ALCS. A really good history. The Red Sox are 6-0 overall in previous ALCS Game 6 matchups. Of course, past success means absolutely nothing for the 2021 Boston Red Sox. But for a...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO