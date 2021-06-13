CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Arozarena in Rays' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting Sunday in the team's game...

Tampa Bay Times

Randy Arozarena’s journey home: ‘He kept telling me, I’m going.’

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena made history in less time than it took to read this sentence. His steal of home on Thursday night in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against Boston will last forever in baseball lore, yet took under three seconds to complete. Statcast had Arozarena moving at slightly better than 19 mph in what was arguably the first straight steal of home in the postseason since Jackie Robinson in the 1955 World Series.
Yardbarker

Photographer's amazing picture of Randy Arozarena goes viral

Randy Arozarena’s thrilling steal of home in Game 1 of the ALDS between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox had sports fans excited on Thursday night. One photographer turned the steal into an incredible work of art that went viral. Arozarena stole home in the bottom of...
fangraphs.com

Sunday Notes: Arozarena’s Steal Would Have Been Nullified By a Strike

In what might be the most-thrilling play we’ll see all October, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena successfully executed a straight steal of home in Game One of the ALDS. Moments later, I shared the following on Twitter:. “Instead of calmly throwing a ball right down the middle for strike...
Randy Arozarena
chatsports.com

Tipsheet: Red Sox send Rays, Arozarena packing from playoffs

Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly ball to score Danny Santana to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-5. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Randy Arozarena a finalist for Players Choice rookie award

ST. PETERSBURG — In what could be a prelude to a larger honor next month, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was named one of three finalists for the Players Choice American League Outstanding Rookie Award to be announced on Oct. 28. Texas outfielder Adolis García and Baltimore first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Ryan...
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Mike Shildt? John Mozeliak offers reasoning for manager's stunning dismissal

Mike Shildt will have to find his Cardinal way to the unemployment line. On Thursday, the first stunner of the offseason came to pass when the Cardinals fired Shildt, handing him his walking papers after a 90-win season that featured a 17-game winning streak in the closing stages of the 2021 campaign. St. Louis president John Mozeliak would make the move official in a press conference.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
